WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 800 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after acquiring an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,913,000 after acquiring an additional 614,821 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

