WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after acquiring an additional 304,785 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 93,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.05.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.