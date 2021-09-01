WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 380,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,930,000.

VT stock opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $101.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

