WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $167,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,318,000 after purchasing an additional 140,544 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $118.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

