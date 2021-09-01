WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 63.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 76.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $215.13 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

