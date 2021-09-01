WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

