Waste Management, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Waste Management has raised its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Management to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

WM opened at $155.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.60 and its 200 day moving average is $136.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock worth $7,161,535 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waste Management stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Waste Management worth $519,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

