Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Waters accounts for about 0.8% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $16,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WAT traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $416.12. The stock had a trading volume of 288,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.41 and a 200 day moving average of $328.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $418.16.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

