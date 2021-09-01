Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.

WEBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Weber alerts:

NYSE:WEBR opened at $16.26 on Monday. Weber has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.