Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Equity Investment Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Equity Investment Corp decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,228,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,527 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 3.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $100,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,552,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,500,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.