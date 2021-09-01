Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to “Overweight”

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. FMR LLC raised its position in PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPL by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

