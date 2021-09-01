Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 111.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 896,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $141,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 91,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 12.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Welltower by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,378 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.52.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

