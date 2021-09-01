Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Wesfarmers stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

