Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 834,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 577,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76,421 shares during the period.

