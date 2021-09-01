Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,361,000 after buying an additional 1,215,866 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601,759 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,010 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE WES opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WES. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.