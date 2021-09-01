Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WES. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 50.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

