Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE WES opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

