Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 25.3% in August

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the July 29th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of WSTRF stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.76.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

