Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 25.3% in August

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the July 29th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of WSTRF stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.76.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
