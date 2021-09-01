Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the July 29th total of 174,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

WLKP traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 59,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,832. The company has a market capitalization of $928.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

