Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Westwater Resources were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWR. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 70,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

