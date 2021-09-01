Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Despite rapidly changing market conditions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, Weyerhaeuser’s operational excellence initiatives, solid momentum in U.S. housing, and solid repair and remodel demand bode well. Initiatives to boost financial flexibility enabled it to generate solid cash flow and strengthen the balance sheet. The company delivered strong performance across businesses in second-quarter 2021 despite uncertain lumber and resin market as well as rising transportation costs. It continues to focus on operational excellence and expects another $50-$75 million improvement across businesses in 2021. Yet, industry competition might restrict its growth in the quarters ahead. Rising costs and stiff competition also add to the woes. Shares of Weyerhaeuser have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.