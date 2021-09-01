Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) vs. Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Critical Analysis

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Weyerhaeuser and Wereldhave, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 1 3 1 3.00 Wereldhave 1 0 0 0 1.00

Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Wereldhave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 23.25% 26.56% 14.58% Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Wereldhave’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.53 billion 3.58 $797.00 million $1.29 27.91 Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Wereldhave.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Wereldhave on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate and ENR segment deliver premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Wereldhave Company Profile

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.