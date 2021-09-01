WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Up 37.3% in August

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the July 29th total of 115,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 772.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 386.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 44,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,350. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that WidePoint will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

