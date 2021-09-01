WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Up 37.3% in August

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the July 29th total of 115,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 772.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 386.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 44,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,350. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.
