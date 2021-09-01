Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 16,883 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80.

SXT traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $87.97. 271,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

