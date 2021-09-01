WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post sales of $78.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.70 million and the lowest is $78.18 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $307.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.80 million to $308.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $326.72 million, with estimates ranging from $319.46 million to $331.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock remained flat at $$6.31 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $943.93 million, a PE ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

