WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Head to Head Contrast

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and WisdomTree Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Investments $253.70 million 3.72 -$35.65 million $0.25 25.24

Wetouch Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WisdomTree Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and WisdomTree Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Investments 6.74% 18.36% 5.38%

Risk and Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.8, meaning that its stock price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wetouch Technology and WisdomTree Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree Investments 0 3 2 0 2.40

WisdomTree Investments has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.24%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

