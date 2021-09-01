Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $40.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.27.

WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. 450,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,454 shares of company stock valued at $311,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.