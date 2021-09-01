Workday Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 34,021 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,912% compared to the typical volume of 1,691 put options.
A number of analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.13.
In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,251 shares of company stock valued at $29,610,354 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of WDAY stock opened at $273.16 on Wednesday. Workday has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,517.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.75.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Workday
Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.
