Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,093 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.22% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

