XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.51). XOMA posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XOMA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in XOMA by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XOMA by 2,757.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XOMA during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOMA stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,178. The company has a market capitalization of $346.80 million, a P/E ratio of 146.05 and a beta of 0.90. XOMA has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81.

XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

