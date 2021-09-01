Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in August

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of YFGSF opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

