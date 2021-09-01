Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Issues Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. Youdao has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -0.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youdao stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 23,908.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Youdao were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

