Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of YAC stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Yucaipa Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YAC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yucaipa Acquisition by 209.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yucaipa Acquisition by 63.5% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

