Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to announce earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($0.97). Acutus Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 1,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,352. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $437.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

