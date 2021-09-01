Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. DMC Global reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in DMC Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

DMC Global stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,202. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $749.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.71, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

