Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post earnings per share of $2.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Generac reported earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $14.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

GNRC stock traded down $5.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.98. The company had a trading volume of 772,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,697. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $458.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $421.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

