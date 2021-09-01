Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.05 Million

Analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post $690.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $719.80 million and the lowest is $660.30 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $731.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $550,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

