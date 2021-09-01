Zacks: Analysts Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.03. Coeur Mining posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 111,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,161. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.79.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.