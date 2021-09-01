Zacks: Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). GameStop reported earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

GME stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.01. The stock had a trading volume of 189,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.91 and a beta of -2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.80. GameStop has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $483.00.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in GameStop by 85.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

