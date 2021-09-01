Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.05. Independent Bank posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

INDB stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,924. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $31,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 17.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $15,795,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.