Zacks: Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.06 Million

Analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report $288.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.68 million to $310.00 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $207.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,764 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,996. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

