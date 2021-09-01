Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.08. Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In related news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,039 shares of company stock valued at $25,929,382 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,675. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

