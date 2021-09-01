Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce $725.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $725.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $726.06 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $703.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.00. 4,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,875. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

