Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance also reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. 2,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,912. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

