Zacks: Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,739,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,644. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

