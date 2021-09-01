Zacks: Brokerages Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.31. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMS. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GMS has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC grew its stake in GMS by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after buying an additional 857,486 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after acquiring an additional 581,851 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

