Zacks: Brokerages Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $686.00 Million

Analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to report sales of $686.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $704.00 million. Griffon reported sales of $660.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,313,000 after purchasing an additional 374,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,597,000 after buying an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Griffon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,666,000 after buying an additional 252,144 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Griffon by 11.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Griffon by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 298,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Griffon stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,313. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Griffon has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

