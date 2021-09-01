Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 790.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MERC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $751.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

