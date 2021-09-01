Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $45.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,150. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,494,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,604,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

