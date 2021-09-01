Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. Myers Industries reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $824.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.